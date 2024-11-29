Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, IAS, inaugurated a newly installed solar plant at the Blood Centre in General Hospital Bomdila today, heralding a key advancement in the healthcare infrastructure of the region. The inauguration ceremony was attended by officers and staff of the hospital.

The solar plant, funded through the Deputy Commissioner’s untied fund, is a pivotal initiative aimed at ensuring a sustainable and uninterrupted power supply for the Blood Centre's operations. This development is expected to enhance the efficiency and reliability of healthcare services, particularly critical blood storage and processing activities.



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During the inauguration, Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar highlighted the significance of the project in strengthening healthcare delivery. She also reaffirmed her commitment to supporting sustainable and community-focused initiatives, emphasizing the administration’s resolve to improve public health infrastructure in Bomdila.

In conjunction with the event, the NCC and NSS units of Government College Bomdila organized a blood donation camp, furthering the spirit of community service and public health improvement.

This project underscores Bomdila’s dedication to sustainable development while addressing the pressing need for robust healthcare services in the region.