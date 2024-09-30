To celebrate Hindi Diwas, the Spear Corps organized a Hindi Debate Competition for students from three prominent schools in Tuting: Government Town Secondary School, Government Higher Secondary School, and PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya. The event, held on 30 September 2024, saw enthusiastic participation and aimed to foster a sense of pride in using the Hindi language within the academic community.

The competition featured students passionately debating on two significant topics: “Are Strict Regulations Essential for Environment Conservation?” (पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए कड़े नियम आवश्यक है?) and “Digital vs. Traditional System of Education in India” (डिजिटल शिक्षा बनाम पारंपरिक शिक्षा). Each school fielded four students, with two arguing for the motion and two against it. The event was attended by 75 students, who witnessed their peers showcase their linguistic and oratory skills while addressing important issues.

Participants demonstrated their fluency in Hindi and their in-depth knowledge of the topics, making the debate both engaging and informative. The top performers were awarded prizes and medals, recognizing their efforts and boosting their morale.

Also Read: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Arunachal for two-day visit