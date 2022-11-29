In the latest development into the sensational Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Cell has arrested two more persons in the incident which includes one Assistant Engineer and one Junior Engineer selected through APPSC.

Speaking to the media the SP of SIC Anant Mittal said, “Several arrests have been made in the last few days into the controversial APPSC scam. In the latest development, two more arrests have been made wherein one person was arrested on November 27 night and another on November 28. While one is an Assistant Engineer and the other is a Junior Engineer who was selected through the APPSC exam. Currently, the two are being interrogated in connection to the APPSC scam. The duo has been arrested on the basis of inputs and allegations received of their alleged involvement in the incident. The rest of the details are being looked into. They are under police custody and an investigation is underway.”

“The investigation is advancing on the basis of evidence. Yes, we are getting names, and details but only after thorough verification will the details of the investigation be revealed. Currently, it is too early to reveal anything,” added SP SIC Anant Mittal.

The APPSC cash-for-job scam was first transferred to the CBI on October 25. The CBI is first handling the irregularities reported in the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Mains exam. Apparently, another case was registered in the SIC on October 19 in which all exams conducted from 2014 till date by the APPSC and the irregularities reported in the selection process are being handed by the investigating team. “Parallel investigations are underway wherein several requests made by multiple organisations, student bodies who have requested the government for CBI inquiry has been taken into consideration,” added SP SIC Anant Mittal.

Also read: APPSC paper leakage scam: Court rejects bail plea of main accused Taket Jerang and three others

It needs mention here that a District and Session Court West, Yupia on November 29 rejected the bail plea of the main accused Taket Jerang, and three others accused in the APPSC paper leakage scam.

Hundreds of aggrieved aspirants gathered outside District and Session Court, Yupia to protest against the bail plea of Taket Jerang and three others involved in the APPSC paper leakage scam.

The students also appealed to the Session Court to arrest Nipo Nabam and investigate the matter at the earliest.

In light of the thirteen resolutions drafted by Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC, aspirants reiterate their demands of mass participation of students in the new SOP for APPSC exams and 5 lakhs compensation in the form of insurance to the candidates of the examinations where irregularities were detected.