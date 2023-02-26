Arunachal Pradesh Government on February 25 formed Special Investigation Team (SIC) to probe the death of APPSC officer Tumi Gangkak who was found dead on February 24.

The development comes after a protest erupted following the death of Gangkak.

''A Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the following officer and personnel are hereby constituted to the murder case of Lt. Tumi Gangkak, Under Secretary, APPSC vide Chimpu Police Station Case No. 10/2023 U/S 302 IPC under the direct supervision of the undersigned with immediate effect,'' read an official order.

The family of suspended APPSC officer Gangkak who was found dead on February 24, met Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on his invitation and agreed to ahead as per law.

Earlier, the family had said that they would cremate Gankak at the APPSC office. However, after meeting with Felix, the family changed their decision and cremated the deceased body in his village on February 25.

The police have apprehended two SIC inspectors who have called Gangkak to meet them on February 23 after which he was found dead.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is going on and a special team will be formed under SP capital to fast-track the investigation into Gangkak's death.

It is worth mentioning that earlier the family members had decided to cremate the body of the former undersecretary and assistant controller of exams at the site where the APPSC building is being built.

Also read: Arunachal: Kin of dead APPSC officer agrees to follow law, decides not to cremate body outside office