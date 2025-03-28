In a major push to improve Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level review meeting, directing departments to accelerate the full implementation of the EoDB Act 2021 and transition towards a fully digitized service delivery system.

Addressing the officials, Mein stressed the need for immediate action to eliminate procedural bottlenecks and improve service delivery. He urged all departments to digitize their services, formalize EoDB Rules, enforce the Citizen Services Delivery Act to penalize delays, and adopt a proactive approach to fostering a business-friendly climate.

In his welcome speech, Secretary (Planning & Investment) R.K. Sharma reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to an investor-friendly regulatory environment. He highlighted that the EoDB Act 2021 mandates integrating all departmental services into a single digital portal to ensure greater efficiency and transparency.



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Providing an update on the state’s progress, CEO (APIIP) and Joint Director (Investment) Tabe Haidar noted that Arunachal Pradesh has been recognized as an ‘Aspirer’ in the Government of India’s EoDB rankings and was awarded ‘Most Improved Small State in Governance’ by India Today. He further stated that Arunachal Pradesh is the first Northeastern state to integrate with the National Single Window System and that its EoDB portal has started generating revenue, showcasing the success of the state’s digital transformation.

The meeting resulted in key resolutions, including the implementation of the Reduction of Compliance Burden (RCB) framework, mandatory onboarding of all departmental services onto the EoDB portal, creation of a land bank to attract investment, and the development of a comprehensive investment policy. Departments were also directed to phase out manual processes after adequate training and awareness campaigns to ensure a smooth transition to digital governance.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Director (Planning) Pallab Dey, reaffirming the government’s vision to position Arunachal Pradesh as a top investment destination. The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including the Advisor to DCM, Additional PCCF, Commissioner (Industries/Trade & Commerce), Commissioner (Agriculture/Horticulture), secretaries from various departments, and representatives from the State Pollution Control Board and Planning Directorate.