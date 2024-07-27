The Sports Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Advocate Kento Jini, along with the MLA of the 29th Basar Assembly constituency, Nyabi Jini Dirchi, flagged off the fourth edition of the 5km Promo run of BRUTE in Itanagar.

Over 400 runners participated, including IPR Minister Nyato Dukam and MLAs from Doimukh, Tawang, and Nari Koyu.

The event, organised by Gumin Rvgo Kwlaju (GRK) in collaboration with Itanagar Capital Police, aimed to raise awareness about drug abuse and promote the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Basar Running Ultra Trail Experience (BRUTE) 2024, which started in November 2021, will be held at Basar Confluence in November 2024. The event aims to bring attention to Basar and the untapped potential of Arunachal Pradesh among runners, adventure enthusiasts, historians, and cultural evangelists.



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The 5km run attracted over 300 participants, including students, ITBP Jawans, and tourists. The first-place runner, Taba Jobang, completed the 5km in 16 minutes. Advocate Kento Jini stated that the objective of BRUTE is to promote holistic fitness, well-being, and tourism. He assured that the government would work to make this event a regular feature and highlighted the negative effects of drugs on youth.

The campaign, which began as a tourist-based running event, promoted the Likabali-Basar-Mechuka tourism circuit, raised awareness about drug abuse, and encouraged a healthy lifestyle.

The marathon was divided into two categories: elite ultramarathon (60km) and mid-distance (30km). IPR Minister Nyato Dukam emphasised the event's role in promoting economic growth, sporting culture, and physical fitness.

MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi highlighted the event's appeal to national and international athletes. MLA Nabam Vivek stressed the importance of showcasing the Likabali-Basar-Mechuka tourist circuit and promoting holistic fitness.

SP of Kurung Kumey district, Bomken Basar, stated that the event was conceived by GRK to promote tourism and healthy living. Engineer Er Joram Lali and student leader Tania Agu both praised the event for encouraging physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Agu also urged the youth to avoid drugs and embrace a healthy life.