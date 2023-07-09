The Arunachal Unit of the National People's Party (NPP) has announced to oppose the immediate implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the northeastern state.

While addressing the media, NPP state general secretary Paknga Bage said that the party has unanimously decided to oppose immediate implementation of the UCC in the state.

“The Indian Constitution has two kinds of law. The criminal law under the IPC, operative as per CrPC, is one kind of law, and the other law is personal, like the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955, the Muslim Personal Law of 1937, the Christian Marriage Act, of 1872, and customary laws,” Bage said, adding that “the NPP Arunachal has unanimously resolved to codify the state customary laws with necessary modification with tribal practices.”

The general secretary said also that in the new pension scheme, the employees are not covered under family pension as that of the old pension scheme in case of death or superannuation of an employee.

Among others, the party’s state legal secretary Pura Khungkhong, general secretary (political affairs) Tapi Sorang, and state secretary Kokar R were present during the interaction with the media.

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