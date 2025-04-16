A stolen commercial vehicle was successfully recovered in Kohima, Nagaland, following coordinated efforts between the Arunachal Pradesh Police and Nagaland Police.

The case, reported at Papu Hills Police Station, has highlighted the critical importance of swift communication and teamwork across state lines.

The theft occurred on April 15, 2025, from the Tata Motors parking area in Papunallah. Acting promptly, Inspector Torum Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills PS, launched an investigation under the guidance of SP Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, and SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo.

The stolen vehicle was first traced to Nagaon, Assam, prompting the deployment of a police team led by SI A.K. Jha, along with ASI D. Gurung and Ct. Papu Halder. However, upon reaching the location, the accused had already fled towards Nagaland with the vehicle.



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Thanks to real-time coordination with Nagaland Police, the pursuit continued seamlessly. With critical support from SDPO North Kohima, Sheta Lohe, the vehicle was successfully intercepted in Kohima and the accused was taken into custody.

The accused has been identified as Habijul Ali (34), son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Islampur Bechapatty, PO-Dharmapur, North Lakhimpur District, Assam.

He has since been transported back to Papu Hills for further legal proceedings.

SP Mihin Gambo commended the dedicated police teams of both Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for their prompt response, seamless communication, and cooperative spirit that led to the successful resolution of the case. He particularly acknowledged the support of the Nagaland Police and SDPO Sheta Lohe for their instrumental role in apprehending the suspect.

The case serves as a commendable example of effective interstate police collaboration and quick operational action in tackling cross-border crimes.