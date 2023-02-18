The capital city of Itanagar witnessed a bandh on the second consecutive day by the public over the Arunachal APPSC paper leakage scam.

Despite the government invitation to the Chairman of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee for discussion regarding their pending 13 points demands no one turned up to meet the CM Pema Khandu while thousands of youths were seen enforcing the bandh.

On the otherhand, no private vehicles were allowed to ply on the highway.

Security forces have been in place and handling the situation with utmost care as barricades were made guarding Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhawan & Arunachal Pradesh Legislative assembly.

Also Read: Arunachal: Itanagar bandh likely to be extended till February 21

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed to all agitating youths and the general public to understand the situation and maintain peace. In a letter inviting the students, CM Pema Khandu has requested students to come for a discussion regarding their 13 points demands on February 18 at 11 am at his office in Civil Secretariat.

The letter stated, "You are aware that from day one, the State Govt has strongly condemned the unfortunate paper leakage matter in APPSC."

The letter further stated that the State Government has been deeply concerned with this unfortunate incident and has proactively dealt with the matter and added that the development of each action taken by the State Government had been deliberated with the Stakeholders from time to time.

The letter further read "However, looking at the turn of events today. Hon'ble Chief Minister has invited and has requested your presence at 11:00 AM on 18th February 2023, 6th Floor, State Civil Secretariat to deliberate all your issues in the matter and reach a solution which is in the larger interest of the State. Kindly make it convenient to attend the said meeting."