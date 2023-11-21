In continuation of their earlier appeal and demand to the state government for SIC (Special Investigation Cell) in the alleged irregularity and corruption in a water conservation project of Rs 1.87 crore at Gueng and Diyung lake of Riga village under Peging Bote EAC HQ of Siang district, the Magong Banggo Students’ Union (MBSU) of Siang District have once again voiced for early action against the department officials and engineers of WRD.

In this regard, the team MBSU had also lodged an FIR at Boleng, the district HQ of Siang District against the EE, AE and JE of WRD Boleng Division. And based on their FIR, the Superintendent of Police, Siang district have forwarded the complaint application of MBSU to Supt. of Police (SIC), Itanagar for action.

MBSU President Koti Mize and Speaker Lenzing Mize have lodged a complaint against the department of WRD, Siang Division, citing corruption in the execution of a project. They allege irregularities in various aspects of the project including the retaining wall, hut construction, and water input channel.

They claim that despite a funding of Rs. 1.87 Cr, work worth Rs. 40 Lakhs remains undone. Further, they accuse the department of inadequacies in the tendering process, stating that only Rs. 1.13 Cr tender was called out of the total Rs. 1.87 Cr, leaving a gap of Rs. 74 Lakhs.

The department has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the discrepancy. According to the WRD AE and JE, the challenging location of the natural lakes on a mountain slope, coupled with a steep foot-walk of 3-4 KM, makes transportation of materials difficult.

Gueng and Diyung Lakes, nestled atop the Riga village mountain, lack road connectivity. These natural water sources hold potential for development into tourist destinations.

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