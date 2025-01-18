The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), led by President Tana Doji Tara and General Secretary Ritum Tali, convened a crucial meeting at the NEFA Club in Itanagar to discuss the recent reinstatement of six officials from the education department.

These officials had previously been arrested and suspended for their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam.

The reinstated officials include:

Iken Bagra (Block Education Officer)

Radek Romin (Block Education Officer)

Posi Gamlin (Block Education Officer)

Joi Sora (Primary Teacher)

Tama Saroh (Primary Teacher)

Taniyang Gaduk (Head Assistant)

The meeting highlighted concerns over the implications of reinstating individuals accused of undermining the integrity of the education system. AAPSU emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the education department to restore public trust.



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During the discussion, union leaders voiced their apprehension about the message such reinstatements send to the public and students.

They underscored the importance of safeguarding the credibility of the state’s education system and ensuring that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

AAPSU is reportedly considering advocacy for stricter measures to combat corruption and bolster transparency in departmental operations.

The union’s leadership called on the state government to prioritize justice and integrity, asserting that the credibility of Arunachal Pradesh’s administrative systems hinges on decisive and transparent actions.

Further announcements on AAPSU’s course of action are expected in the coming days as the union continues its efforts to address these pressing concerns.