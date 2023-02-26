Suspended APPSC officer Tumi Gangkak who was found dead a few days ago was laid to rest at Darak Circle in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Gangkak, an Under Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), was found dead on the way to Poma village on February 24.

He had been suspended following the recent APPSC fiasco, which had caused a widespread public outcry.

Gangkak's death shocked the state, and many have expressed their condolences to the family.

The police had said that they will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of Tumi's death and whether there is any connection to the recent controversy surrounding the APPSC.

Following his death, a controversy erupted after the Gangkak family members decided to bury his body in the premises of the under-construction APPSC office.

However, after meeting with Felix, the family changed their decision and cremated the deceased body in his village.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Government on February 25 formed Special Investigation Team (SIC) to probe the death of APPSC officer Tumi Gangkak following a protest.

''A Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the following officer and personnel are hereby constituted to the murder case of Lt. Tumi Gangkak, Under Secretary, APPSC vide Chimpu Police Station Case No. 10/2023 U/S 302 IPC under the direct supervision of the undersigned with immediate effect,'' read an official order.

Also read: Arunachal: Special Investigation Team formed to investigate APPSC officer's death