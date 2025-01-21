Responding to mounting public pressure and a firm ultimatum by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), the state government has suspended two Block Education Officers (BEOs), Iken Bagra and Posi Gamlin.

The action comes amid widespread demands for accountability and transparency in the wake of the APPSC (Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission) scam.

Sources indicate that Radek Romin, another BEO, and Tanyang Gaduk, a Head Assistant, are also under scrutiny and may face suspension next. This development reflects the government’s attempt to restore public confidence and uphold administrative integrity.

AAPSU, which has been at the forefront of protests, had earlier issued an ultimatum demanding the removal of reinstated officers allegedly involved in the scam. Their persistent advocacy for justice has been instrumental in prompting this action.



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The APPSC scam, which has sparked widespread outrage, has become a focal point of discourse on corruption and governance in the state. By taking this step, the government appears to signal its commitment to addressing public grievances and ensuring accountability within its ranks.

AAPSU’s leadership has welcomed the suspensions but emphasized the need for further action against those implicated in the scam. They reiterated their stance that accountability should extend to all levels of governance to prevent similar issues in the future.

This suspension marks a significant moment in Arunachal’s administrative landscape as the state navigates challenges to restore trust and reinforce integrity in its systems.