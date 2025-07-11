Tourists advised to avoid Shillong-Dawki road amid landslide risk in Meghalaya

Authorities in Meghalaya have issued a public advisory urging tourists and commuters to avoid travelling to Dawki via Pynursla due to high landslide risks along the Shillong-Dawki road, which is currently under construction.

The warning follows continuous rainfall in the region that has rendered several stretches of the route unsafe for vehicular movement.

Dawki, a picturesque border town situated along the India-Bangladesh frontier, is one of Meghalaya’s most visited tourist destinations. Known for the crystal-clear waters of the Umngot River, Dawki attracts thousands of visitors annually for activities such as boat rides, cliff diving, kayaking, and scenic riverbank experiences.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of East Khasi Hills district, who is also in charge of the Pynursla Civil Sub-Division, the road stretch between Laitlyngkot and Lyngkyrdem is particularly vulnerable to landslides. The ADC noted that the entire Shillong-Dawki road remains precarious, especially during the ongoing monsoon season, and urged the public to refrain from non-essential travel along this route for the time being.



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The Shillong-Dawki road project, spanning approximately 85 kilometres, is being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The crucial infrastructure upgrade is intended to boost both tourism and trade connectivity with Bangladesh. The project is being financed through an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with a total estimated cost of over ₹1,600 crore.

Initially launched in 2021, the project was slated for completion by 2024. However, progress has been delayed due to a combination of factors, including persistent rainfall, difficult mountainous terrain, and land acquisition hurdles. The completion date has now been pushed further.

In light of the current risks, the district administration is also coordinating with disaster response teams and local law enforcement to ensure public safety and manage potential emergencies. Tourists planning visits to Dawki are being encouraged to seek alternative routes or postpone travel plans until conditions improve.

Authorities have reiterated that safety remains a top priority and have assured the public that regular updates will be issued based on ground conditions.



