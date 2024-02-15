The 74th Maj Bob Khathing Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tawang, a border town in Arunachal Pradesh, on February 14, 2024.

The Indian Armed Forces, Tawang Administration, and locals of Tawang came together for the event held at the Tawang War Memorial Complex.

The celebrations saw participation from military officers from Tawang Brigade, senior officials from the state administration, students, community leaders, Army Veterans and Monks.

The event began with a customary Wreath Laying, followed by the unfurling of the tricolour. Students and local artists also presented various performances, adding to the patriotic fervour of the day.

On the 14th of February in 1951, the Indian tricolour was hoisted for the first time in the remote Tawang region, marking the establishment of Indian administration in the area.

This was made possible by Major Bob Khating, who was appointed as the Assistant Political Officer. Major Khating, along with 200 Assam Rifles troops and 600 porters, undertook a hazardous journey from the plains of Assam to Tawang, navigating through the Sela and Bomdila passes during peak winters.

His diplomatic finesse and determination helped him foster trust among the local populace, enabling the successful establishment of the Indian Civil Administration at Tawang.

Major Khating, through persistent negotiations and genuine empathy, successfully integrated Tawang into the Indian Union, establishing the groundwork for gohttps://www.indiatodayne.in/assam/story/assam-major-drug-bust-in-karimganj-phensedyle-bottles-seized-886855-2024-02-14vernance and development.

His strategic leadership and dedication to unity facilitated a smooth transition, earning him widespread respect and admiration. Tawang today is a glowing tribute to Major Bob Khating's unyielding spirit and forward-thinking leadership.

The Day is observed every year with immense zeal by the Indian Armed forces, Tawang Administration, and the locals. Major Bob Khating is not only celebrated for his remarkable accomplishments, but also for his lasting legacy of peace, unity, and nation-building.

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