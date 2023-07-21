Tawang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kanki Darang on July 21 held a review meeting to discuss the preparations for the Tawang Marathon 2023 which was launched last month.

The meeting was chaired by Darang and attended by Dy. Commander, Tawang, brigade, Colonel.JS Dhody, Colonel Mohd Ali, EAC cum DSO(Sports) Tenzin Jambey, other officers and representatives of the taxi and hoteliers association of Tawang.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang said that for the first time, such a high-altitude marathon race of international level is going to be conducted in the district and it is a gigantic task.

''We have lots of challenges, but with cooperation and support from all we shall make it happen. Though the high altitude marathon is the brainchild of the Indian army its objective is to promote tourism in Tawang and to make people aware of physical fitness and stay healthy,'' he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dy. Commander, Tawang Brigade Col JS Dhody updated regarding initial preparations for the marathon and informed that promotional runs in major cities will be conducted from 31st July 2023 onwards across the country.

''Publicity through various social media platforms is being done regularly to encourage more participation from across the globe,'' Dhody added.

He also raised concerns about transportation and accommodation for participants willing to participate from outside the state and suggested a complete tour package through some recognized registered travel agency for hassle-free participation.

Colonel Mohammed Ali, the representative from Divisional headquarters informed us that all the homework is being done for the conduct of the marathon which includes route marking, online registration of participants promo runs across the country.

He also suggested that since this is the first time such a high altitude marathon is being organized in Tawang after Ladakh, adding, ''We need proper planning to make it a major calendar event in years to come''.

Later during the open house discussion, the roles and responsibilities of sub-committees were discussed and it was decided that two to three active registered and recognized tour operators will be engaged for the tour package to facilitate participants and the details would be made available on the Tawang marathon website soon.

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