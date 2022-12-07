A public consultative meeting to project the new Member of Parliament (MLA) for the 1- Lungla (ST) constituency was convened at Gakyid Zomkhang in Lungla.

The MLA seat of the Lungla constituency had fallen vacant after the untimely demise of Jambey Tashi in Guwahati on November 02, 2022.

The house unanimously backed Tsering Lhamu, former Tawang ZPC and spouse of Late Jambey Tashi as the next MLA candidate for the remaining term. Tsering Lhamu is the first female ZPC of Tawang and is also all set to become the first female MLA of Tawang if no other nominations are filed in the by-election. A gold medalist in History from RGU, she is currently the Chairman of the Women's Welfare Association Tawang.

"Though the times are quite trying, I have consented after much appeal and requests from the public and to realize the vision of Late Jambey Tashi. He had always dreamt and strived of a vibrant Lungla", Tsering Lhamu said in her brief statement.

Also Read: Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister flags off Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience 2022

Lungla Block ZPM Thutan Gombu, Jemeithang-Dudunghar ZPM Lek Norbu, Ex- ZPM Sang Norbu, BJP district Core Committee member Jowa Tsering and senior leader Tenzin Phuntsok and BJP district ST Morcha President Tsering Tashi also spoke in the meeting and voiced in favour of Tsering Lhamu as the new MLA candidate. They highlighted her vast political experience and underlined her hand-in-glove engagement in public service with her husband during his 13 and half years as the MLA of Lunga.

Earlier, the house offered prayers for the swift rebirth of Jambey Tashi in higher realms and offered tribute to his portrait.

National Executive Member ST Morcha (BJP) Tsetan Chombey, senior public leader of Tawang, Tenzin Yendra, public leaders, representatives from student unions and PRI members also attended the meeting.