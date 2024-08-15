Tawang celebrated the 78th Independence Day with strong patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, hoisted the national flag.

A large number of people from all walks of life gathered at the general parade ground to celebrate the day. Soldiers from the Indian Army, SSB, NCC cadets, Scouts, Guides, and Cub Bulbuls participated in the Independence Day parade.

Patriotic dances, songs, and traditional cultural programmes added colour to the celebration. In his address, MLA Tawang extended his regards and wishes for the day.

He paid tribute to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices and extended gratitude to the border guarding security forces.

He commended the services provided by doctors, teachers, engineers, and all government employees for the social and economic development of the area. He remembered Major Bob Khating and his significant contribution to Tawang.



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The local legislator lauded Tawang police for their commendable job in busting and taking action against drug peddlers active in Tawang recently.

He also felicitated them with commendation certificates and appealed to the general public to come forward in the fight against the drug menace. He further said that elections are over and that political differences should be set aside to work together for the development of society.

The MLA said he would work dedicatedly for the upliftment of downtrodden people and reiterated his commitment to arrange annual pilgrimages for senior citizens of his constituency.

The formal function was followed by the Independence Day Cup football tournament finals in the afternoon at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium.

The final match was played between Monyul Football Club and the defending champions for the last two consecutive years, D-Club. After a tough match, the defending champion D-Club retained the championship with 1-0 goals in a penalty shootout.