Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering honoured RP Singh, Assistant Engineer (Retd.), Water Resource Department (WRD), Jang under Tawang Sub-Division, for his decades-long dedicated service to the region.

The farewell ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s Office in Itanagar, marking the end of Singh’s illustrious career.

RP Singh, who retired last month, spent his entire career serving in Tawang, starting his journey as an engineer in the district and retiring from the same place. Over the years, he became a well-respected figure among the people, admired for his kindness, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to improving infrastructure and water resource management in the region.

Speaking at the farewell event, MLA Namgey Tsering praised Singh’s remarkable contributions, emphasizing how his hard work and warmth had earned him deep respect from the local community. "The people of Tawang will always remember his invaluable service. He was not just an engineer but also a friend to the villagers, always ready to go the extra mile to ensure their welfare," the MLA remarked.



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Singh’s work played a crucial role in enhancing water resource management in Tawang’s remote villages, ensuring better accessibility and sustainability for the community. His tireless dedication to public service and problem-solving approach made him an indispensable figure in the region’s development.

During the ceremony, colleagues and officials shared fond memories of working with Singh, highlighting his passion, sincerity, and leadership throughout his career.

As he prepares to return to his native place post-retirement, Tawang expresses its deep gratitude for his service, acknowledging his contributions in shaping the district’s water resource infrastructure. MLA Tsering wished him a happy and fulfilling retirement, assuring that his legacy of service would always be cherished.

The farewell concluded with tokens of appreciation presented to Singh, marking the end of a career filled with dedication, hard work, and deep community connections.