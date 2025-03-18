Keeping up their continued and committed zeal to make Bodak village as shining example of floral village of the state under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, the denizens of Bodak village along with its mission partner Megu Welfare Society (MWS) today planted more than 300 ornamental and other plant saplings of over 30 species covering the village surroundings and approach road upto the Trans-Arunachal Highway covering about 2 KM.

All the family households from the Bodak Village including the office bearers and members of MWS participated overwhelmingly in the plantation drive in order to make the ‘Pun:lek’ mission of Bodak village successful in their endeavor toward making this hill village of Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District a floral village of the state. Ganpang Megu, President and Ojing Megu, General Secretary from MWS along with Mido Tayeng, General Secretary of Bodak Welfare Society committed each other to take dedicated and progressive steps toward making Bodak a floral village in letter and spirit which was also referred and mentioned by Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng in the recently ended Arunachal State Assembly while putting light on the ongoing initiatives under ECMM in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency.



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It is worth mentioning here that, along with rest of the villages of Mebo Sub-Division, a dedicated and impressive mission called ‘Pun:lek’ was launched at Bodak village on 26th October 2024 last under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission to make Bodak village a floral village by planting several species of ornamental trees and other flowering village with the mission partner ‘Megu Welfare Society’. The mission ‘Pun:lek’ which is derived from ‘Appun Alek’ (group of flower), aims to plant many flowering/ornamental trees and other smaller and different species of flowers in the village surroundings and its approach road of Bodak village upto certain stretches of Trans-Arunachal Highway which is already popular among tourists visiting the region.

Bodak village located in the northern most part of Mebo Sub-Division along the left bank of river Siang in the picturesque mountain slopes has low population but bestowed with huge natural beauty. With the aim to make the village a floral village under the supervision of Mebo civil administration and Mebo MLA, the village is likely to be a major tourist attraction within the next few years.