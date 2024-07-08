National People's Party (NPP) MLA Namgey Tsering the newly elected MLA of Tawang inspected power projects in his home district.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering recently visited the Kangteng Hydro Power Plant Private Limited (KHPPL), focusing on Kitpi Phase-I & II.

The visit aimed to address the persistent power challenges faced by Tawang District, particularly during the harsh winter season.

Accompanied by key officials from the Department of Power and Hydro Power, the MLA's visit shed light on crucial infrastructural projects dedicated to harnessing hydroelectric power.

Tawang District has been grappling with power outages, which have impacted daily life, economic activities, and essential services. MLA Namgey Tsering embarked on this fact-finding mission to understand the ground realities of the hydroelectric projects and to seek solutions to the power disruptions.



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Reflecting on the experience. Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering expressed optimism about the progress made at Kitpi. He commended the infrastructure developments and emphasized the importance of proactive measures to mitigate power disruptions during the upcoming winter.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and highlighted the commitment to ensuring a reliable and consistent power supply for Tawang District.

In conclusion, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed confidence in overcoming the power crisis through sustained efforts, collaboration, and a focus on harnessing natural resources to usher in an era of reliable energy for the community.