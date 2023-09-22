Chief Engineer Project Brahmank oversees the ongoing Works in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh from 20 to 22 September 2023.

With the purpose of inspecting the progress and quality of ongoing projects vital to bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the border areas of Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, the lead figure for Project Brahmank, Chief Engineer, Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a meticulous inspection of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works on Ditte Dimme Migging road and Departmental works on Migging Tuting road, Tuting Bona road and Bona Gilling road between 20 Sept to 22 Sept 2023.

Accompanied by Commander 761 Border Roads Task Force, Arun Kumar Gupta and a proficient team of engineers, Ajay Kumar Mishra inspected all the ongoing road works, bridge works and field laboratories established for quality checks of the ongoing projects.



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The focus was to ensure adherence to engineering standards, effective project management, and timely execution of these vital infrastructure projects. On his arrival at Gelling, the Chief Engineer was traditionally welcomed by residents of Gelling village, the first village of India, at the high mast flag point.

During his first visit, Ajay Kumar Mishra engaged himself in detailed discussions with the project teams, contractors, and local stakeholders, emphasizing the significance of these works in enhancing border connectivity, fostering regional development, and reinforcing national security.

The Chief Engineer expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing works and its pivotal role in strengthening the border region's infrastructure. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the project teams and emphasized the need for continued collaboration and timely completion of these strategic works.

In conclusion, Chief Engineer Project Brahmank reiterated the organization's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in infrastructure development, ensuring the safety and security of the border, and delivering projects that align with the nation's strategic goals.