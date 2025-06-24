Arunachal: Tengapani bridge closed to heavy vehicles from June 30, traffic diverted

The District Magistrate of Namsai, C.R. Khampa, has issued a prohibitory order restricting vehicular movement on the Tengapani Bridge near the Golden Pagoda along the Namsai–Chongkham Road, effective from June 30, 2025, to facilitate crucial repairs.

The decision follows a request from the 1444 Bridge Construction Company (GREF), citing the urgent need to replace the bridge’s bearing and expansion joints due to structural stress from increasing traffic loads.

To ensure public safety and the speedy completion of maintenance work, the following traffic diversions and restrictions have been announced:

Heavy trucks and loaded vehicles are prohibited and must use the Dholla–Sadiya–Sunpura route until further notice.



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Only light vehicles (gross weight under 15 tons) are allowed via the newly constructed twin Bailey Bridges on the alternate route.

Passenger buses must offload all passengers, who will need to cross the bridge on foot.

Only one vehicle will be allowed to cross the alternate bridges at a time.

The Superintendent of Police, ADC of Chongkham, and CO of Lathao have been directed to enforce the order strictly.

The administration seeks public cooperation for the safe and timely restoration of the Tengapani Bridge.