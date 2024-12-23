As part of the ongoing observance of Good Governance Week, a workshop on good governance practices was held at the District Secretariat, Tezu.

The event served as a platform for government officials, community leaders, and stakeholders to discuss strategies to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public service delivery.

Sajinglu Chai, Joint Director of Health Services (Retd.), addressed the gathering and highlighted the pivotal role of good governance in driving national progress.

She emphasized principles such as transparency, inclusiveness, responsiveness, and accountability, sharing actionable strategies for resolving public grievances efficiently.

Three departments—the Department of Health, Department of Education, and the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department—presented innovative practices in public service delivery.



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These included:

Health: Community outreach initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access.

Education: Programs to elevate the quality of grassroots education.

Public Health Engineering: Measures to ensure reliable water supply systems.

Sotailum Bellai, EAC Tezu and in-charge Deputy Commissioner, underscored the transformative impact of digital platforms in governance. He advocated for the adoption of tools like CPGRAMS for grievance redressal and digital systems such as e-office to enhance administrative transparency and efficiency.

ZPM Tezu, Balong Tindiya, stressed the need for inter-departmental collaboration to address community needs effectively. He called for cultivating a public service ethos among officials, urging them to prioritize citizen welfare in their initiatives.

The workshop also explored public-private partnerships as a means to improve infrastructure and services, especially in remote areas. Participants shared feedback and discussed leveraging technology to ensure accessibility to essential services for underserved populations.

The workshop concluded with attendees reaffirming their commitment to implementing citizen-centric governance measures. Officials resolved to apply the discussed practices in their domains, aiming to enhance service delivery and promote community well-being in the district.