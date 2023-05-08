Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 8 dedicated Block II of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science housing to the people.

The newly functional Emergency and Trauma department and newly installed three Tesla MRI machines at the state’s lone medical college cum hospital here at Naharlagun.

He along with Health Minister Alo Libang also flagged off 100 medical utility vehicles from the hospital complex.

Addressing officials of the state health services department and TRIHMs, Khandu said that health is a priority, was a priority, and will always be a priority of the state government.

Congratulating the medical fraternity, he said it was because of their sincere efforts guided by Health Minister Alo Libang that these state-of-the-art facilities could be established within a very short period of time.

“The state government is committed to the growth of TRIHMS and funds will not be in dearth for its development,” he assured.

Khandu also assured that the dearth of manpower, especially in the newly established Emergency and Trauma centre, will be looked into on priority and requested the concerned officials to submit a report on it to the government for necessary action.

The Chief Minister, however, expressed concern about complaints of lack of a sufficient number of doctors in the district hospitals. He said that on paper there were enough doctors to man all the district hospitals and urged for a proper survey and rationalization of doctors’ postings.

“In case there is an actual dearth of doctors, the state government is ready to recruit more. But first, a proper rationalization of doctors posting needs to be done,” he said.

Khandu pointed out that with a huge geographical area and sparsely populated habitations, it is a big challenge for the government to take basic facilities like health services to the people. This, he insisted, requires sincere efforts of the health department and its officials.

Khandu expressed satisfaction with the growth of the state’s only medical college and assured full support for its further growth.

“I am happy to note that the first batch of MBBS students of this college have given their final examinations and are awaiting results. I believe that every student will come out with flying colors,” he said.

He informed that the state government is pursuing with the central authorities to increase the intake capacity of the college from the present 50 students to 100 per batch.

“Hopefully, this year this intake capacity of the college is enhanced,” he said.

The Chief Minister also witnessed the first drone flight at TRIHMS today connecting the hospital under the Medicine From Sky program with East Kameng.

The newly inaugurated Block II of TRIHMS will consist of Registration Counter for Outpatient Departments with CMAAY counter attached, new OPDs in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors, and Emergency and Trauma center, equipped with Cat Scan and MRI Units, in the ground floor beside a Modular Operation Theatre.

The 100 Health Utility Vehicles flagged off today include twenty-two patient transport vehicles fitted with all equipment, drugs, and consumables of BLS to be manned by trained emergency medical technicians and first responder drivers.

In addition to this newly launched service, 90 Basic Life support Dial 108 ambulances are operating in the state catering to emergency response transfer from home to facility. These 108 ambulances are also pressed into Inter Facility Transfer of critical and serious patients to higher Medical Center for secondary and tertiary care services within and outside the state.

As per official records, this service has received more than 70,000 calls, served more than 7000 critical patients, transferred 4500 to higher centers, and covered a total of 14,08,690 kms since its launch in June 2021.

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