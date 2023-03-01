A massive candlelight march was taken out in Itanagar on Tuesday seeking justice for the late Tumi Gangkak, former Under Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday last.

Organized by the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), the rally had the participation of people from different strata of society including members from several CBOs. Hundreds of rallygoers marched from Akashdeep to the IG Park tennis court here this evening.

Nyishi Elite Society (NES) vice president Safar Pao, while addressing the crowd at the protest venue, called for capital punishment of the culprit(s) involved, while adding that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible.

Also Read: Arunachal: Suspended APPSC officer Tumi Gangkak cremated in state's West Siang district

He said that a criminal does not belong to any community. “A criminal is a criminal no matter which community he or she belongs to. We have to be together in such a grieving time and not count ourselves as belonging to a certain community. We have to be united to fight against criminals,” he urged.

President of Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) Itanagar Capital unit, Tapang Kopak while recalling his association with the deceased, said that late Gangkak was a very sincere, upright and just person.

He also called for the culprit(s) to be awarded the most stringent punishment and insisted that the case be investigated in a fast-track manner for early justice delivery.

Also calling for fast-track justice for the deceased, Tagin Cultural Society’s secretary general Tuter Dulom appealed to the Galo community to trust the investigating agency.

Kargu Kardi Welfare Society (KKWS) president Bajap Jilen said that this fight for justice is not only for the Kargu Kardi community or the Galo community but it is a fight for every Arunachalee. “We will continue to fight for justice,” he added.

“This war is not a communal war. This war is not a political war. This war is a war for justice for late Tumi Gangkak,” GWS general secretary Nyadar Loya said.

Speaking of the many unsolved cases, he reminded the state government and the police to do its job. “Justice delayed is justice denied. We respect the law enforcement agency but we are also very serious in seeking justice for late Tumi Gangkak, who was murdered,” he further added.