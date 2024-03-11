Thousands of concerned citizens, including students, parents, and community leaders, gathered on Sunday evening for a candlelight march from the Monday market to the premises of Rising Star International School in Emchi. The procession aimed to demand justice for a 12-year-old student whose lifeless body was discovered on the school grounds on March 1st.

Family members of the deceased allege foul play, accusing two fellow students of the same age of in the murder that took place within the school's confines. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for action against bullying and ragging in educational institutions.

Participating in the march were representatives from various organizations, including the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), the All Papum Pare District Students' Union (APPDSU), religious bodies, welfare societies, and concerned citizens.

Despite impending examinations, students showed support stating her memory and the need for solidarity in seeking justice. Gollo Lento, president of APPDSU stated the urgency for a joint effort in formulating effective protocols, proposing the establishment of an anti-ragging committee.

Expressions of grief and solidarity poured in from all corners, with community leaders and organizations condemning the incident and urging swift action from authorities. Kani Nada Maling, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS), stressed the importance of a fair investigation.

Amidst the outcry for justice, concerns were raised regarding the timeliness of information dissemination and the efficacy of existing safety protocols. Ponung Darang, president of AAPSU women's wing, urged parents to remain vigilant about their children's well-being and advocated for the implementation of stringent measures to combat bullying and ragging.

The father of the deceased called for a lasting memorial on the school premises to honor his daughter's memory, as he prepares to seek justice through official channels. Meanwhile, the investigation continues, with the alleged perpetrators in juvenile detention and school authorities under scrutiny.