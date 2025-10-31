Arunachal: Three arrested in Mebo sexual assault case; school shut, SIT formed

In a shocking case of sexual assault, the hostel warden of a private school in Mebo has been arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting several minor students.

The case came to light after a parent lodged a complaint at Mebo Police Station on October 29, leading to the detention of the accused and the registration of a case under the POCSO Act, 2012.

The accused, identified as Hen Johnson Vaiphei (32), a resident of Churachandpur district, Manipur, was serving as the hostel warden at the school. Following his arrest, he was produced before the Hon’ble Special Judge (POCSO) and remanded to judicial custody.

Subsequently, further complaints from other victims and their parents revealed that the school principal and accountant were allegedly involved in concealing the offences and failing to report them. Based on these revelations, additional sections under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, were added to the case.

On October 30, police arrested two more individuals — Principal Th. Hoinu Vaiphei (56) and Accountant Niangdoiting Vaiphei — both hailing from Churachandpur district, Manipur.



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Given the sensitivity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the leadership of SDPO Pasighat, Dr. Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, IPS, comprising the OC Women Police Station, OC Mebo, and the Investigating Officer. The SIT has already visited the school premises, seized relevant documents, and collected digital evidence for forensic examination.

A Special Medical Board at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, has been constituted to ensure medical examination and care for the victims. As of now, 22 victims have undergone medical examination.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mebo, has ordered the immediate closure of the school until further notice.

All staff members have been instructed to remain within Mebo Sub-Division and not leave without permission from the Investigating Officer.

Police said the statements of victims and their parents are being recorded in a child-friendly and sensitive manner, in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and One Stop Centre (OSC), Pasighat, to ensure psychological support and rehabilitation.

The investigation is being closely supervised by the Superintendent of Police, East Siang, to ensure transparency, fairness, and protection of the victims’ rights under the POCSO Act. Police reiterated their commitment to upholding the privacy, dignity, and best interests of all children, assuring that all necessary legal, medical, and welfare measures are being taken to deliver justice.