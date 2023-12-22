The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) announced a significant milestone for the state's junior women's football team.

Three of its members—Lingdum Yaro, Gunailu Tawsik, and Yumlam Lali—have been selected to attend the All India Football Federation's selection trials for the upcoming national U-19 women’s football tournament.

This prestigious event is set to commence in Goa from December 31 onwards.

The trio had previously showcased their talents at the Hero National Junior Women’s Football Championship held in September, which caught the attention of the national selectors.



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Taking to his X handle, Arunachal CM wrote, "Heartening that three bright, promising young players - Lingdum Yaro, Gunailu Tawsik & Yumlam Lali - from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected for trials for National U-19 Football Tournament. This is a momentous opportunity for you. Give your best and bring laurels to our State."

Their selection is not just a personal achievement but also a testament to the dedication and hard work of their coach and team management.

APFA's honorary secretary, Kipa Ajay, expressed his congratulations to the young athletes and acknowledged the efforts of the support staff who have been instrumental in enhancing the players' skills.

The selection of these three girls for the national trials is a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring footballers in the region and a sign of the growing talent pool within Arunachal Pradesh's football community.