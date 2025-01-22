The Tiranga Yatra Car Rally 2025, symbolizing patriotism, unity, and cross-border friendship, was flagged off from the historic Pangsau Pass by Minister of Art & Culture, Women & Child Development Dasanglu Pul. She was joined by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, and Commandant Officer 10 Assam Rifles Col. Jitendra Mehta.

Organized by the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA), the event brought together participants from diverse regions to celebrate the spirit of camaraderie and adventure. Excited locals and tourists enthusiastically waved the tricolor, expressing pride in this unique celebration of culture and national pride.

The rally was part of the Pangsau Pass International Festival, which concluded at Nampong after a spectacular three-day run from January 20 to 22, marking its return after a four-year break. This cultural extravaganza, held in the picturesque town along the India-Myanmar border, aims to strengthen cross-border ties while celebrating the region's rich heritage.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the festival as the chief guest, emphasizing its significance in promoting international goodwill. Under the Free Movement Regime (FMR), visitors from India and Myanmar were permitted to explore up to 16 km within each other's territories without visas or passports, fostering deeper connections.

Initially launched in 2007, the festival sought to revive the historic Stillwell Road and strengthen economic relationships between Myanmar and India's northeastern states, aligning with the Centre's Look East Policy. However, it faced suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest in Myanmar, making this year's revival particularly momentous.





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