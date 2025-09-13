Arunachal to charge new 33 KV transmission line at Yachuli on September 18

The Department of Power, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has announced that a newly constructed 33 KV overhead transmission line from the 132/33 KV sub-station at Jath Yachuli to the 33/11 KV sub-station at Yachuli will be charged on September 18 from 10 a.m. onwards.

Built under the RE-2024-25 programme, the new line aims to strengthen power connectivity and improve reliability across Keyi Panyor district. It will serve as a vital link between the 132/33 KV extra high-voltage (EHV) sub-station and the 33/11 KV distribution sub-station at Yachuli.



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Issuing a public advisory, the Department of Power warned residents not to climb towers, pylons, or approach electrical conductors and equipment under any circumstances. “Any attempt to interfere with the system is extremely dangerous and may result in fatal accidents,” the notice stated, adding that the department will not be liable for any mishaps caused by ignoring the safety directive.

The advisory specifically applies to residents of Jath, Jech-Jath, and Loth Gekha villages under Yachuli Circle. Officials urged full public cooperation to ensure the safe commissioning of the project.

The notice was issued by the Executive Engineer (E), Yazali Electrical Division, Department of Power.