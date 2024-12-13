The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for the implementation of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) with security arrangements being finalized for deployment by December 15, 2024.

As part of the preparations, the Secretary (Home), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has issued a directive to Deputy Commissioners of Upper Siang, Siang, and East Siang districts, and the Director General of Police (DGP), Itanagar, to ensure the availability of requisite accommodations and logistical facilities for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Armed Police, and Lady Police forces.

The deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of project sites, and facilitating smooth implementation in affected districts. According to the communication, the deployment will be distributed as follows:

Upper Siang District:

CAPF: Three companies—one each at Geku, Uggeng, and Jengging.

State Police: One platoon at Yingkiong.

Lady Police: One platoon each at Geku and Jengging.



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Siang District:

CAPF: Five companies—two each at Left Bank (Begging Village) and Right Bank (Parong Village), and one company at the NHPC office in Boleng.

State Police: One company for emergency law and order at Boleng HQ.

Lady Police: One platoon each at NHPC office, Boleng HQ, and Parong Village.

East Siang District:

CAPF: One company for protection of the NHPC Camp Office at Pasighat.



The forces will ensure round-the-clock security for key project sites, including NHPC offices and camps, while also addressing any law and order issues that may arise during the project’s initial stages.

The Deputy Commissioners have been tasked with arranging accommodations and logistical facilities for the deployed personnel, including provisions for Lady Police contingents. The Director General of Police (DGP) has been requested to nominate a nodal officer to coordinate with district authorities and NHPC officials to ensure seamless execution of deployment plans.

The SUMP is a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at harnessing the hydroelectric potential of the Siang River while promoting regional development. However, the project has also faced resistance from local communities and environmental activists, necessitating robust security measures to address potential challenges during implementation.

The deployment is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2024, marking a critical phase in the project’s execution. Authorities are working closely with NHPC and local stakeholders to ensure all preparations are completed on time.