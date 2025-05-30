In a significant push to strengthen grassroots-level communication, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced plans to establish Community Radio Stations (CRS) in all districts of the state.

The initiative aims to improve public outreach, enhance policy dissemination, and promote local socio-economic and cultural development, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The community radio stations will adopt a two-way communication model, allowing not just the dissemination of government messages but also enabling feedback from citizens that can inform future policy decisions. The stations will serve as vital conduits for both information flow and community engagement, particularly in remote and diverse regions.

During a virtual meeting with all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Information and Public Relations (IPR) Secretary Nyali Ete stressed that each CRS will be tailored to serve the unique cultural and social fabric of its local communities rather than treating districts as uniform administrative units.

Key highlights of the initiative include:

Non-profit operation of all CRS units to ensure public trust and transparency.

50% of the content to be strictly localized, featuring:



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Official announcements and schemes,

Community-driven programming,

Talk shows and participatory discussions.

The CRS units will act as platforms for citizen empowerment, allowing communities to voice their needs and influence developmental priorities.

District Information and Public Relations Officers (DIPROs) and Deputy Commissioners from across Arunachal Pradesh participated in the strategy session.

Secretary Ete concluded by thanking the officials for their proactive involvement and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely and effective implementation of this “vital initiative for community empowerment and participatory governance.”