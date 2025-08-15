Arunachal to fast-track green energy push with mega hydro projects: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the state will accelerate all green energy projects as part of its decade-long mission to embrace clean power, reduce stalled ventures, and strengthen public–private partnerships.

Speaking during his Independence Day address at IG Park here, Khandu said Arunachal is poised to become India’s green energy powerhouse by 2024, leveraging its vast hydropower potential and critical mineral resources such as graphite and limestone. He said future energy infrastructure will include solar panels, batteries, and electric mobility solutions.

The CM confirmed that the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project will be completed by May 2026, while the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project is scheduled to finish by February 2032. Within the next three years, the state will start work on new hydropower ventures worth ₹2 lakh crore, adding 19 GW of capacity.



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Highlighting the economic impact, Khandu said the projects will yield ₹4,000 crore annually for the state, alongside ₹750 crore earmarked for rural development. Additionally, ₹2,000 crore in dividends will flow directly to Arunachal every year, boosting investments in infrastructure, schools, and healthcare while generating 30,000 direct jobs.

On the contentious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which has faced opposition from Adi community members, the chief minister assured that the government remains open to detailed consultations with all stakeholders. He also expressed gratitude to local villages that have extended support for the pre-feasibility work.

Framing 2025–35 as the “Decade of Hydropower,” Khandu said Arunachal has already secured approval for carbon credits equivalent to 7.275 million tonnes of CO₂ reduction in 2024–25. He stressed that the green energy transition will not only address climate concerns but also create economic opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

The CM added that the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Vision and Action Plan 2047 will soon set milestones for the next 5, 10, and 22 years, with renewable energy forming the backbone of the state’s development agenda.