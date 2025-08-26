Arunachal to get city gas network as BPCL, OIL form joint venture

Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive a city gas distribution network after Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) signed an agreement on Tuesday to form a joint venture to implement the project.

Under the initiative, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will be established, and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will be supplied to households, commercial units, and industries across the state. The project aims to expand access to clean energy and support the socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the government’s vision of a gas-based economy.

The agreement was signed at BPCL’s corporate office in Mumbai, in the presence of its CMD Sanjay Khanna and OIL’s CMD Ranjit Rath. Khanna highlighted that the joint venture underscores BPCL’s commitment to extending clean energy access nationwide, with a special focus on the North-East. “Together with OIL, we will build a robust city gas distribution network to serve households, industries, and transport,” he said.



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Rath emphasised that the project marks a key step for OIL in delivering clean and reliable energy to the region. “With our existing hydrocarbon production in the state and the commissioning of the Kumchai-Kusijan gas pipeline last year, we are reinforcing our role in advancing the Centre’s hydrocarbon vision for the Northeast,” he added.

The initiative is expected to improve the quality of life, promote sustainable growth, and strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s energy infrastructure.