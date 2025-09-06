Arunachal to host 5-day ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong, India’s first village to see dawn

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 6 announced the launch of a five-day ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong village in Anjaw district, the easternmost village of India, to boost tourism and promote the unique cultural and natural heritage of the region.

The festival, scheduled from December 29 to January 2, will give visitors a rare opportunity to welcome the first dawn of the New Year in the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

“Landed in Walong, Anjaw district, and will be heading towards Dong, the place where the first sun ray touches Indian soil. To boost tourism and create new opportunities for adventurers and nature lovers, I am delighted to announce that from this year onwards, we will be hosting a 5-day Sun Rise Festival at Dong,” Khandu wrote in a post on X.

He invited people from across the country to participate in the event, highlighting Anjaw’s breathtaking landscapes and rich traditions. “Come, witness the first dawn of the New Year in the Land of the Rising Sun,” he added.



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According to officials of the state tourism department, the festival will feature cultural performances by local communities, eco-tourism events, adventure activities, and community-led initiatives designed to showcase Anjaw’s pristine environment and indigenous heritage.

Dong, situated at an altitude of about 1,240 metres near the tri-junction of India, China and Myanmar, is the first village in the country to receive the sun’s rays every morning. Its symbolic and picturesque setting has long attracted trekkers, researchers, and nature enthusiasts.

In recent years, the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken steps to improve connectivity in the remote district, aiming to tap its tourism potential. The new festival is seen as a significant step in placing Dong on the national tourism map and strengthening the state’s position as a hub for adventure and nature-based tourism.