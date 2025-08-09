Arunachal to host India’s first private bamboo-based 2G ethanol plant

Arunachal Pradesh is set to take a pioneering step in India’s clean energy transformation with the establishment of the country’s first private second-generation (2G) ethanol plant using bamboo as a renewable feedstock.

The announcement was made by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing on Saturday after attending a virtual conference on ‘Pioneering Sustainable Bio-Industrial Development in Arunachal Pradesh’. Calling the initiative a “landmark platform” for a greener and more prosperous future, Tasing said it reflects the state’s determination to lead India’s clean energy revolution.

“This ambitious project is more than a technological breakthrough; it is a statement of Arunachal Pradesh’s resolve,” Tasing said, adding that bamboo — abundant in the state — offers a sustainable resource base for the plant.



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The minister noted that the ethanol facility will not only drive eco-friendly industrialisation but also open up new economic opportunities for local communities. “By leveraging our resources in a sustainable way, we will create a thriving bio-economy that generates green jobs, empowers rural communities, adds value to local produce, and strengthens economic self-reliance,” he said.

Highlighting the social and environmental benefits, Tasing emphasised that the development “respects the environment, honours our people, and places Arunachal at the forefront of the nation’s eco-industrial growth story.”

The virtual conference brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to discuss sustainable pathways for bio-industrial growth, with the bamboo-based ethanol plant being projected as a flagship model that could inspire similar ventures across India.