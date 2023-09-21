Arunachal Pradesh is preparing to hold a high-altitude marathon on October 1 at a remarkable elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level in Tawang.

According to reports, the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government are working together to stage this event, which would be the first of its type in India.

The Tawang Marathon's principal goal is to promote adventure sports and build a marathon path that would improve tourism in the state. The event is expected to draw a large number of marathon runners from throughout the country.

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, expressed his enthusiasm for this exceptional event, underlining Tawang's magnificent natural beauty, rough mountains, and pristine valleys. He is pushing others to get involved and not pass up the chance to be a part of something special. Arunachal Pradesh, often known as the Land of Dawn-lit Mountains, welcomes visitors from all over the world and needs more attention from the global tourist community.



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The marathon was formally announced in June, and CM Khandu had already enrolled as the first participant. He recently reviewed marathon preparations in Tawang with local MLA Tsering Tashi, Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darrang, Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, and 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig V S Rajput.

Tawang Marathon will include a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 10 km event, and a 5 km race. Notably, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and key Central Armed Police Forces such as ITBP and SSB will all be present.

This historic race event, held in such a unique setting, is a first in the country's history. It is a great project to promote adventure sports and boost the tourist industry. Arunachal Pradesh enthusiastically anticipates Tawang marathon athletes from all around India.