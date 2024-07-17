Arunachal Pradesh is likely to host the 60th-year celebrations of the Femina Miss India Grand Finale, this was confirmed by CM Pema Khandu on July 17.

After discussions with the Miss India Organization, the state is confident in its infrastructure to organize the event.

Taking to his X handle, CM Khandu wrote, "We've had productive discussions with the Miss India Organization and are confident in our improved infrastructure to organize this prestigious event. "

"The winner, who will represent India at the Miss World pageant, will be crowned in our breathtakingly beautiful state, showcasing Arunachal's natural beauty, hospitality, and immense tourism potential on both national and international stages," the CM added.

It is to be mentioned here that the 59th edition was hosted in the northeastern state of Manipur at the indoor stadium in Khuman Lampak, Imphal East.

Since its inception, the household name of Miss India has been a launchpad to a million dreams, having scripted iconic success stories and hall of fame, such as Zeenat Aman, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar & Neha Dhupia, to name a few. In addition, India is among the few countries to have won 6 Miss World Titles.



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The 60th edition of the most prestigious pageant Femina Miss India has been officially begun, and aspirants around the world are preparing to compete in this coveted crown. Miss India pageant not only celebrates beauty but also values intelligence, confidence, and charisma, making it a platform for empowered young women to showcase their multifaceted talents.

However, before entering the world of beauty and elegance, it is critical to grasp the eligibility requirements.

Here's a complete guide to assist you in establishing if one is eligible for this historic pageant:

Age Requirement: To be eligible for Femina Miss India 2024, participants must be between 18 and 25 years old, with the age calculated as of December 31, 2023.

Height Requirement: Participants must have a minimum height of 5 feet 3 inches (5'3") without heels.

Relationship Status: Contestants must be single, not engaged, unmarried, and have never been married before.

Nationality: Only Indian passport holders are eligible to participate in Femina Miss India 2024.

OCI Cardholders: OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders are eligible to participate but can make it up to the title of 2nd Runner-Up only.