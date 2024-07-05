India's first integrated aqua park and aqua museum is set to open soon at Tarin in Arunachal's Ziro. State Horticulture and Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu announced the upcoming inauguration in a post on X on July 5, following a review of the project's progress.

Accompanied by senior officers, Minister Wangsu inspected the development of the park, which spans over 10 hectares in the scenic Ziro valley. The park is expected to be a major attraction, enhancing the region's tourism potential and providing substantial benefits to the local community.

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"The park shall boost tourism and immensely benefit the local community," Wangsu said, underscoring the project's dual aim of promoting sustainable tourism while supporting local livelihoods.

The Integrated Aqua Park and Aqua Museum are poised to become a landmark in Ziro, known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The facility will offer visitors a unique experience, combining education about aquatic ecosystems with recreational opportunities.

The park is expected to attract a diverse array of visitors, from tourists and nature enthusiasts to researchers and students. By showcasing the region's aquatic biodiversity, the museum will also serve an educational purpose, raising awareness about the importance of conservation.