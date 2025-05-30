In a significant political development, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has appointed Shri Toko Tatung, MLA from 16-Yachuli Assembly Constituency, as the new State President of NCP in Arunachal Pradesh.

This move is being viewed as a strategic effort to revive the party's influence in the region and empower grassroots leadership. Known for his close ties with local communities and progressive approach to governance, Tatung is expected to bring fresh energy to the party’s state unit.



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Sources within the party suggest that his appointment reflects a broader aim to enhance regional representation and realign the party's focus with the aspirations of Arunachal’s diverse population.

Tatung’s elevation comes at a time of shifting political dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh, as national and regional parties position themselves for upcoming electoral contests.