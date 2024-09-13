The Arunachal Pradesh government has transferred seven senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to various locations outside the state. Notable among the transfers are Planning Secretary Rajendra Kumar Sharma, who has been posted to Goa, and Tourism, Civil Aviation & Vigilance Secretary Swapnil M Naik, now assigned to Chandigarh.

Other key officials affected by the reshuffle include Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Secretary D Verma and East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, both of whom have been transferred to Delhi. Meanwhile, Land Management Secretary Audesh Kumar Singh joins Sharma in Goa, and SD Sundaresan has been moved to Puducherry.

Former East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat, previously posted in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, returns to Arunachal in this reshuffle. Several junior officers, including Sonalika Jiwani and Patil Pranjal from the 2017 AGMUT batch, have also been transferred to the state.

In addition to the IAS reshuffle, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including IGPs Tusar Taba, Hibu Tamang, and PN Khrimey, have been reassigned to Arunachal. Other IPS officers moved to the state include Mangesh Kashyap (2009 batch), Dr Joy Nathaniel Tirkey (2011), and Suman Nalwa (2011).

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