Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Thursday said that the Centre has made a three-fold increase in the budget for the Northeastern states to help them catch up with the development in other parts of the country.

Paswan said this while participating in the Solung festival celebrations at Ruksin in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reiterating that the central government was committed to fast-track development projects in Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi, he said, “Visible changes are taking place in areas of power, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, road and air connectivity, infrastructure, etc.”

“We must together make efforts to take central and state government schemes to the needy and poor people and deliver services to them, even by reaching out to the last man in the line,” Paswan said.



Also Read: Arunachal Governor commends ITBP for professionalism and dedication

The Union Minister also said that Arunachal Pradesh has always been a special place for him and joining the agricultural festival of the Adi community has given him the opportunity to experience the rich culture and traditions of the community.

He urged the community to share their unique culture through the promotion of cultural tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. He also exhorted the future generation to carry forward the rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Attending the festival, Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao made a fervent appeal to the people to protect and preserve their traditional attires, customs and traditions for posterity. He also appealed to the community to collectively fight against the menace of drug abuse to protect future generations.

Among others, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, East Siang ZPC Olen Rome, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Dr Sachin Kr Singhal, and PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang were present on the occasion.