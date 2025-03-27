Arunachal Pradesh Transport Minister Ojing Tasing conducted an inspection of the Nabam Rughi Inter-State Bus Terminal in Lekhi and the CWC Karsingsa facility, accompanied by senior officials. The visit aimed to assess the current condition of these transport hubs and explore opportunities for further development.



During the inspection, Minister Tasing highlighted the crucial role of a well-structured transport network in fostering economic growth, regional development, and improved accessibility. He emphasized that an efficient public transportation system not only strengthens connectivity but also opens doors for economic progress. Ensuring the seamless operation of these facilities remains a top priority, and he stressed the need for regular monitoring, necessary upgrades, and timely interventions to enhance passenger convenience and operational efficiency.



The minister reiterated the government’s commitment under the Pema 3.0 initiative, aiming to position Arunachal Pradesh as a benchmark for modern connectivity and infrastructure excellence.





Also read: Gunfire over land dispute in Arunachal's Kra Daadi leaves 8 injured