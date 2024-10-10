In Arunachal Pradesh, the team at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has successfully treated a one-month-old baby girl diagnosed with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Plus Disease. This procedure, involving intravitreal anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) treatment administered under topical anesthesia, marks a significant milestone as it is the first of its kind in the state.

The medical feat was led by Dr. Taw Anne Dipu, Assistant Professor and the only Retina Specialist in Arunachal Pradesh, alongside Dr. Pepu Jini and Dr. Nandan from the Department of Pediatrics. Their dedication and expertise have set a new standard in neonatal care and illustrate the institute's commitment to providing advanced medical services.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended the team on social media platform X, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to the dedicated team at TRIHMS for achieving yet another medical milestone! This groundbreaking procedure highlights their commitment to delivering advanced healthcare to our people. Kudos to the team for their tireless efforts and service!”

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