Tirap Police led by Togum Gongo, Dy SP(HQ) Khonsa apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered 71 grams of suspected brown sugar.

On the intervening night of December 21, 2022, the Anti Drug Squad of Tirap Police based on a tip-off from reliable sources that drug peddlers are coming from Longding side in a grey colour Bolero with suspected brown sugar.

Immediately, the ADS Tirap Police led by Togum Gongo, DySP (HQ) Khonsa and SI Bukam Mossang along with PS Khonsa staff set up check Naka at various suspected locations under the close supervision of Kardak Riba, SP Tirap.

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The team intercepted the suspected vehicle bearing reg No.AS 22H 4191 with two suspected drug peddlers on board.

The vehicle was searched thoroughly in the presence of town magistrate Khonsa, Dr Ripi Doni and two independent witnesses. Notably, 5 (five) nos. of plastic soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing approx 71 gms were recovered from near the gearbox of the vehicle.

After observing all the legal formalities both the drug peddlers were arrested namely, Nokthom Wangsu, 42 years hailing from Hualam village and Sanphua Wangsu, 26 years hailing from Chasa village.

A case under the NDPS act was registered at Khonsa police station and the investigation to trace the source and destination.