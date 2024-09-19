A fatal road accident at the newly opened Karsingsa viaduct resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left two others critically injured on Thursday afternoon, according to police officials.

The accident occurred around 3:40 pm when a motorcycle carrying two passengers collided under unspecified circumstances. The deceased have been identified as Nabam Ajay, 27, from Lundang village, Balijan, and Benjamin Sonesara, 40, from Bhisrampur village, Juliguri, Assam. Both were traveling on the same motorcycle at the time of the crash, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo confirmed.

The injured individuals, Lokam Jaju from Dikrong village, Nirjuli, and Jacob Parah, 20, from Banderdewa, were rushed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun. Their conditions are reported to be critical.

SP Gambo stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and further details will be released as they become available.

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