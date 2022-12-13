The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) arrested two more people on December 13 in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sige Gamlin and Onam Pertin have been apprehended in connection with regularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Assistant Engineer (Civil) (APPSCCE)-2017.

Notably, Sige is the son of Posi Gamlin, who was arrested by the SIC on 14 November while Onam Pertin is Abu Pertin’s mother. With the fresh arrest, the total numbers of arrests now stand at 34.

''After detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of suspects, SIC (Vig) PS has further arrested 01 (one) more persons in the case on 13/12/2022, all of them are Govt. officials. As such. the total arrests in the case now stand at 34 (Thirty-four),'' an official statement from police said.

Also Read: India-China clash: Arunachal BJP MP Tapir Gao condemns PLA intrusion

A few days back, the SIC had also arrested two additional government officials for their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

On the other hand, Tanyang Gaduk, 57, who was arrested in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam, was granted interim bail for 20 days by the Yupia Session Court on December 8.

As per sources, Gaduk has been granted bail on medical grounds. He will be heading to Gangaram Hospital, Delhi for medical treatment.

The Session Court on December 7, 2022, heard a bail petition by as many as six accused who were arrested in the initial stage in connection with the paper leak case.