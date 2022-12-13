Arunchal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on December 13 condemned the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after the clash broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Tawang in the Tawang sector of the state.

This fresh incident has been reported between the Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh in June 2020.

''What they have done is wrong. However, despite their all efforts, we won't move an inch away. No matter how hard they try, our army will give a befitting reply,'' Gao said.

'' From reliable sources, we got it that that clash was the truth. From both sides, soldiers were injured. PLA always tries to do all these kinds of expansion policies along McMahon Line. They tried to cross the Indian territory following which our Indian Army and paramilitary gave a befitting reply to PLA. The repeat of such clashes will harm India-China ties. I personally condemn the act of PLA,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh clarified that no death was reported of any soldier or any serious injury has been reported.

After the border incident on December 9 became the most recent flashpoint in the tense relations between New Delhi and Beijing, the country’s military and diplomatic leadership will meet today to discuss the next course of action.

“On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” said Rajnath Singh while speaking on the issue on the floor of the Parliament.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will meet with Rajnath Singh on December 13.

Both Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be present at the meeting.

Giridhar Aramane and Vinay Kwatra, the foreign secretary, will also be there.

Also read: Indo-China border clash: Injured soldiers brought to Guwahati for treatment