Assam: Police arrest one suspect in connection with Guwahati’s Ranjit Bora murder case
Ali was arrested from his mother-in-law’s house where he was allegedly taking refuge. Ali was brought to Guwahati by a team of Dispur police.
The Morigaon police December 5 arrested one person for his suspected involvement in the murder of Guwahati’s Purabi dairy manager Ranjit Bora.
The arrested person has been identified as Amir Ali, a resident of Guwahati’s Panjabari area.
Police arrested Ali from Borigaon and following instructions from the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, he was taken into custody.
Ali was arrested from his mother-in-law’s house where he was allegedly taking refuge. Ali was brought to Guwahati by a team of Dispur police.
It should be noted that on November 21, some unidentified assailants allegedly shot dead Ranjit Bora, manager of well-known milk company Purabi Dairy in Panjabari area of Guwahati city.
He was reportedly carrying a huge sum of cash that to be deposited at a bank when the incident occurred.
Also read : Guwahati: Purabi dairy manager shot dead in broad daylight in Panjabari area
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