The Morigaon police December 5 arrested one person for his suspected involvement in the murder of Guwahati’s Purabi dairy manager Ranjit Bora.

The arrested person has been identified as Amir Ali, a resident of Guwahati’s Panjabari area.

Police arrested Ali from Borigaon and following instructions from the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, he was taken into custody.

Ali was arrested from his mother-in-law’s house where he was allegedly taking refuge. Ali was brought to Guwahati by a team of Dispur police.

It should be noted that on November 21, some unidentified assailants allegedly shot dead Ranjit Bora, manager of well-known milk company Purabi Dairy in Panjabari area of Guwahati city.

He was reportedly carrying a huge sum of cash that to be deposited at a bank when the incident occurred.

Also read : Guwahati: Purabi dairy manager shot dead in broad daylight in Panjabari area